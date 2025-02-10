India captain Rohit Sharma put talks around his form to bed with a brilliant hundred in the second ODI against England on Sunday. Rohit truly entertained the crowd at Cuttack, hitting 12 fours and 7 sixes, as India took 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. The India skipper found going tough over the last one year or so, producing back-to-back poor shows against New Zealand, Australia and even in the Ranji Trophy. However, after securing his 32nd ODI ton, the opening batter silenced critics in an emotional video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Many retired cricketers and pundits have questioned Rohit's continuity in international cricket. There are some who even wonder if Rohit would remain an active cricketer after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy. The veteran batter shut down all those talks, saying he knows what he has to do, having played cricket for over a decade.

"When people have played for a number of years and scored so many runs over the years, that means something. I have played this game for a long time, I understand what is required of me. It's going out there and doing things, what I did today was one of my things," Rohit said in the BCCI video.

"In my mind, it was just about doing the things I do, try and bat the way I do. I've been here long enough, so 1-2 knocks won't change my mind the way I bat. It was just about doing your things, I did my thing. Just another day at the office," he added.

Rohit also spoke for all those cricketers who have been going through a rough patch, including his teammate Virat Kohli, saying all that matters is going out there and giving your best.

"We need to do our job, which is to go out and play the game. As long as you go out there and know you've given your best, that's what matters. Every time I walk out to play the game, I just want to try & do well. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it may not happen. As long as I am clear about what I want to do, that's all that matters".

"When you have scored so many runs, done something, you just need to get back to that mindset of how to score runs. Sounds simple but it is quite difficult. In my mind, it was just about enjoying. That is what we play the sport for."