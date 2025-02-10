Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa, ODI Tri Series, Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa, ODI Tri Series, Live Updates: After outlaying Pakistan in the first match, New Zealand will be taking on South Africa in the second game of the ODI Tri-Series in Lahore on Monday. During the match against Pakistan, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra faced a horrific injury on his forehead, while trying to take a catch. However, the board later announced that Rachin's injury is in control but his availability for the match against South Africa is not confirmed. Talking about the first game, Glenn Phillips cracked a maiden century and Mitchell Santner grabbed three wickets to help New Zealand overpower Pakistan by 78 runs. (Live Scorecard)
Match 2, ODI Tri-series in Pakistan, 2025, Feb 10, 2025
Play In Progress
NZ
SA
39/1 (8.4)
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.50
Batsman
Matthew Breetzke
14 (23)
Jason Smith
0* (6)
Bowler
Matt Henry
18/0 (4.4)
Will O’Rourke
20/1 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
NZ vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, Live Updates
’Rourke to Jason Smith, No run.
’Rourke to Jason Smith, Wide!
’Rourke to Jason Smith, No run.
’Rourke to Jason Smith, Drops it short again outside off. Jason Smith sees it through to the wicketkeeper.
Jason Smith walks out to bat at number 3 for South Africa.
’Rourke to Temba Bavuma, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! New Zealand get their first! It's the skipper of South Africa walking back to the hut for 20 (23). South Africa are 37/1 now! A brilliant use of short delivery from Will O’Rourke who finally gets his man! Bangs it short at the batter with pace this time. Temba Bavuma looks to pull the ball hard, but the ball catches the feather from Bavuma's gloves. The ball goes comfortably into the hands of Tom Latham and the players go up with joy.
’Rourke to Temba Bavuma, WIDE! Swings it away from the leg stump line. Wide called by the umpire.
’Rourke to Temba Bavuma, Pitches it touch fuller on the stumps. Temba Bavuma flicks the ball straight to mid-wicket.
’Rourke to Temba Bavuma, Good length delivery on off. Temba Bavuma blocks it off the front foot.
FOUR! THAT IS BRILLIANT! Matt Henry runs in hard and bowls the good length at the batter with pace. Matthew Breetzke walks in and plays the paddle, with the bounce of the ball and helps it go over short fine leg. The ball is timed brilliantly and lands just before the boundary ropes.
Another good short delivery outside the off stump line this time. Matthew Breetzke sees this through as well.
Bangs in short on top of the stumps. Matthew Breetzke ducks down and sees it through.
Holds the length back on off. Matthew Breetzke drops it to point.
FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Swings the ball fuller outside off and Matthew Breetzke gets his first boundary in ODI Cricket! takes the front foot out and offers a full face of the bat through the line of the ball, timing it brilliantly between covers and mid off. The ball races away to the fence.
Bowls a good length on top of off. Matthew Breetzke walks in and drops the ball down towards covers.
’Rourke to Matthew Breetzke, Drops it short outside off this time. Matthew Breetzke opens the face of the bat and runs the ball down to third man for a run.
’Rourke to Matthew Breetzke, Nagging length on top of the stumps again. Matthew Breetzke looks to slog it hard but gets a hit on the thigh pads.
’Rourke to Matthew Breetzke, Swings the ball up on the stumps, swinging away after pitching. Matthew Breetzke wears the ball on the front pads and it looks to be missing the leg stumps. Slight appeal from the bowler but the umpire says no.
’Rourke to Matthew Breetzke, Bowls a superb length on top of the leg stump with good pace. Matthew Breetzke looks very uncomfortable at the crease and nudges the ball up towards the vacant short leg area. Matthew Breetzke is looking very effective.
’Rourke to Temba Bavuma, LEG BYE! At the batter from back of a length with pace. Temba Bavuma gets a hit on the thigh pads and runs a single from fine leg.