New Zealand vs South Africa, ODI Tri Series, Live Updates: After outlaying Pakistan in the first match, New Zealand will be taking on South Africa in the second game of the ODI Tri-Series in Lahore on Monday. During the match against Pakistan, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra faced a horrific injury on his forehead, while trying to take a catch. However, the board later announced that Rachin's injury is in control but his availability for the match against South Africa is not confirmed. Talking about the first game, Glenn Phillips cracked a maiden century and Mitchell Santner grabbed three wickets to help New Zealand overpower Pakistan by 78 runs. (Live Scorecard)