Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live: Josh Inglis Departs, Australia 4 Down vs Sri Lanka
AUS vs SL, 2nd T20I: Australia are four wickets down against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Australia are four wickets down against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis missed out on his maiden international fifty, as he was dismissed on 48. Australia had earlier lost both their openers Aaron Finch (18) and Ben McDermott (25). Glenn Maxwell also failed to impress as he was dismissed on 15. Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl at the SCG. Kane Richardson is playing his first international match in over two years, and replaces Mitchell Starc in the playing XI. Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match by 20 runs (D/L method). (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka XI:Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thusara
AUS vs SL, 2nd T20I, Live Updates
A length ball, outside off. This is chopped towards covers for one.
WIDE! Good thinking again, Karunaratne just drags the slower ball a bit too wide.
Excellent over so far from Karunaratne. A slower short ball, on off. Stoinis mistimes the pull through mid-wicket for a single.
On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
WIDE! Full and wide, a bit too wide though.
Beaten! It's a bit fuller this time, outside off and curves away after pitching. Marcus Stoinis throws the kitchen sink at it but misses the ball by a mile.
Nicely bowled! Chamika Karunaratne takes all the pace off the ball and bowls it outside off. Stoinis waits and waits and looks to go big downtown. The ball though comes off the outside edge and falls well short of the keeper.
WIDE! Well, Karunaratne gets this one completely wrong. An attempted slower wide one, this is spilled way beyond the tramline.
Chamika Karunaratne (3-0-22-0) to bowl out.
Around off, pushed out onto the off side for a single. 11 off the over.
FOUR! Could that be called a dropped catch? Right in the slot, on off. Just a short-arm jab from Marcus Stoinis and the ball just rockets off his bat and goes just over the top of the fielder at mid off. The fielder is beaten for pace as he tries to leap up and take the catch. Second boundary of the over.
Slower this time and pushed even wider. Smith reaches out and taps it through point for a single.
FOUR! Pure timing from Steven Smith! A length ball, slightly wide of off. Smith makes a bit of room and smacks it through cover-point for a boundary.
Full, on off. This is drilled towards mid off for a quick single.
Great deception from Chameera. A slower length ball, around off. Marcus Stoinis looks to drive on the up but the ball darts away after pitching and Stoinis is left bamboozled.
Dushmantha Chameera (2-0-15-0) comes back on.
Quicker, around 100 kph and fired into the pads. Stoinis stays deep and bunts it out on the leg side for a single.
On off, this is pushed through cover-point for one more.
Easy two! A loopy delivery, around off. Smith waits for it and drives it through wide mid on for a couple.
Quicker again, very full and on off. Stoinis works it through mid on for a run.