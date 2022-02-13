Australia are four wickets down against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis missed out on his maiden international fifty, as he was dismissed on 48. Australia had earlier lost both their openers Aaron Finch (18) and Ben McDermott (25). Glenn Maxwell also failed to impress as he was dismissed on 15. Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl at the SCG. Kane Richardson is playing his first international match in over two years, and replaces Mitchell Starc in the playing XI. Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match by 20 runs (D/L method). (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka XI:Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thusara

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I From the Sydney Cricket Ground