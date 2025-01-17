The rumours of Indian cricket team player Rinku Singh's engagement with Samajwadi Party's Member of Parliament (MP) Priya Saroj has been quashed by the girl's father. Multiple media houses and journalists on Friday claimed about the reported engagement. Some even went on to congratulate Rinku on social media. A new twist has come into the story as Tufani Saroj -- Priya's father and also a three-time MP and currently an MLA from Kerakat, Jaunpur -- said that the news is "completely wrong". However, the father revealed that the talks are going on between the two families regarding the couple.

"Priya is in Thiruvananthapuram at the moment for some work and no, her engagement with Rinku Singh has not happened. Yes, the talks are on between the families but the news of engagement is completely wrong," Tufani told India TV Digital.

Saroj is a Lok Sabha MP from Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She has also studied law and has a strong political background.

Top seamer Mohammed Shami made a return to the India squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the England T20Is last week.

Rinku will next be seen in action during India's five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22.

The five-match T20I series will kick off on January 22 in Kolkata. The second and third matches will be held on January 25 and 28 in Chennai and Rajkot, respectively. The fourth game of the series will be played on January 31 in Pune. Mumbai will host the final match of the T20I series on February 2.

India's squad for the T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (VC), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

(With ANI Inputs)