Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan said the team needs to improve. "Disappointing series for us. (Positives) Babar was in good touch with two fifties. Naseem Shah's batting as well. In the bowling, Sufiyan Muqeem was the guy who bowled really well. I give credit to New Zealand in all departments. They've been playing well. We know that these are difficult conditions for us here, but they played in Pakistan really well. They played against us in Pakistan. There are professionals in all departments. We need to improve, that's it." Mohammad Rizwan said at the post-match presentation.

"In New Zealand, it's very important to play well against the new ball. We'll learn from here and fix it. If you lose, you can't say like that (when asked if today was their best performance of the tour). Individually, we are good. New Zealand won all the key moments. After the Champions Trophy and this series, we'll leave the past. PSL is a big tournament for us in Pakistan, hopefully our nation will enjoy. Hopefully, we'll do well in PSL," he added.

Ben Sears's second five-wicket haul on the trot inspired New Zealand (NZ) to whitewash Pakistan (PAK) with a 3-0 ODI series triumph, following their 43-run success in the third and final series clash at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Batting first, New Zealand showcased their strength to rack up a competitive 264/8 on the scoreboard. In a game reduced to 42 overs due to a wet outfield, Pakistan's attempt to chase a target of 265 ultimately fell short as they were bowled out by New Zealand for 221 in 40 overs. New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell received the player of the match award for his outstanding fifty and one wicket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)