The Indian Premier League 2025 has been postponed for a week due to the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. As uncertainity looms over the edition, former England batter Dawid Malan has shared a gentle reminder for India. Notably, India are set to play a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. It will be the start of the campaign for India in the World Test Championship cycle 2025-27. Malan reminded India of the series and said that if the tournament fails to get resumed after a week, it will might be moved to September.

"If it doesn't happen in a week's time in India or Sri Lanka or somewhere like that like that, I suppose they will start in September. They got a massive Test series coming up against England in a few months' time, and the IPL has to be finished before that or start after that; logistically, it is quite a headache for the organisers," Dawid Malan said, speaking on Al Arabiya.

"I guess they have to wait and see how next week plays out in terms of the safety concerns of players and people of both countries," he added.

The decision to halt IPL 2025 for a week came on the back of cross-border tensions intensifying on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies.

It led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, about 80 kms away from Pathankot, after just 10.1 overs of the first innings was completed. With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, it presented logistical challenges for the BCCI to bring all stakeholders safely out of the hill station.

As a result, players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament took them to New Delhi. As of now, IPL 2025 has completed 58 games, with 12 matches left to be played in the league stage and is followed by the playoffs.

(With ANI Inputs)