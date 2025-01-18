Indian cricket team star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to be included in the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report by India Today. There has been a lot of conversation around Bumrah's availability after he suffered a back spasm during the final Test match against Australia in Sydney. However, the report claimed that he will be included in the side but his participation will be "subject to fitness". The report further said that “selectors want Bumrah to play at least one competitive match before the Champions Trophy to assess his fitness and make a final decision". However, according to the report, there will be no place for Sanju Samson or the in-form Karun Nair in the squad.

Nair emerged as a surprise choice for the selectors following a sensation run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With 752 runs in 8 matches, he has been a consistent star in the competition. With an average of 752, the experienced batter has slammed five centuries in just seven innings.

However, the report claimed that "selectors feel that it would be unwise to recall Nair, who last represented India in 2017, just before a major tournament".

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was selected in the squad for the England T20Is but is unlikely to have similar success when it comes to the England ODIs and Champions Trophy. According to the report, he will not be considered for the two series and one of the reasons behind the selectors' decision was the fact that he did not feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The report stated that the selectors were not happy with his absence amid BCCI's push for national team players to feature in domestic competitions. It was also one of the major guidelines included in BCCI's 10-point diktat following the humiliating Test series defeat against Australia.