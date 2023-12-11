Pakistan's tour of Australia will kick-start on December 14 in Perth. Both the teams will be squaring off against each in a three-match Test series with batter Shan Masood leading the visitors. Pakistan's team went under a revamp after their debacle in the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India, where they finished fifth. Skipper Babar Azam stepped down as the captain across all three formats and the entire coaching staff was also changed. However, the 1992 World Cup champions will now aim for redemption in the upcoming Tests against Australia.

Ahead of the three-match series, Pakistan played a four-day practice match against the Prime Minister's XI.

Here are all the details about the upcoming Tests between Australia and Pakistan:

When and where will the three Test between Australia and Pakistan be played?

1st Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium in Perth.

Advertisement

2nd Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

3rd Test: January 3-7 (2024), Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney

At what time will the three Test between Australia and Pakistan be played?

The first Test match will begin at 7:50 AM (IST). The second and third Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 5 AM (IST).

Advertisement

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Pakistan Test series live?

The Australia vs Pakistan Test series will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan Test series be available?

The live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan Test series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squad

Pakistan:Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia's first Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, and David Warner.