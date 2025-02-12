India vs England LIVE Telecast: After gaining an unassailable lead, India are all set to take on England in the third and final ODI on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma and co have already clinched the three-match series with 2-0 lead and will now play for a clean sweep. On the other hand, the visitors will look to end the series on a high, in order to get at least one victory before the beginning of the Champions Trophy. Needless to say, having their batting mainstay Virat Kohli among runs and a win would be perfect culmination to the home side's Champions Trophy preparations.

The eight-team competition gets underway from February 19 in Karachi with India starting against Bangladesh the next day in Dubai as per a hybrid model of hosting.

England Tour of India 2025: India vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming, LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs England 3rd ODI take place?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will take place on Wednesday, February 12.

Where will the India vs England 3rd ODI be held?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs England 3rd ODI start?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd ODI?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd ODI?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)