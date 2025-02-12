Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has criticised batter Ben Duckett over his remarks on the ongoing ODI series against India. After India beat England to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Duckett said that England won't mind losing 0-3 as long as they beat India in the Champions Trophy final. "We have come here for one thing and that is to win the Champions Trophy. If we lose 3-0 to India, I don't care as long as we beat them in the final of the Champions Trophy. It's about peaking at the right time. We've been close against India and been nowhere near our best. We will always take positives," Duckett told Sky Sports.

Taking to X, Kevin suggested that Duckett shouldn't have made such a remark, even if his remarks were taken out of context.

"Goodness me, it's pretty poor that Duckett would say that he doesn't care if England lose today and lose 3-0 to India. Context is important when reading quotes, but those words should NOT have been said! NEVER!" Pietersen wrote on X.

NEVER! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 12, 2025

Meanwhile, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final ODI.

The visitors made one change as Tom Banton, who was added to the squad for the final game after injury to Jacob Bethell, replaced Jamie Overton in the playing XI.

"We are gonna bowl first today. Little bit maybe, it may spin a bit later. We have batted first in the first two games so it will be a different experience today ahead of the Champions Trophy. It's a decent wicket, we played New Zealand in the World Cup a few years ago," Buttler said at the toss.

India, on the other hand, made three changes. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were rested, with Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh replacing them.

Varun Chakravarthy wasn't available for selection due to a sore knee. Kuldeep Yadav has replaced him in the XI.

"I wanted to bat first and put runs on the board because we bowled first in the last two games. It was important for us to get a win in the last game. The fielders potrayed themselves well in the last two games, a lot of young blood. We want to continue to do well in the field. They are pretty new in their careers so we want to keep the pressure away from them. let them do their own and they have got a lot of potential. We have made some changes - Jadeja and Shami have been rested, unfortunately Varun has a sore calf. So, Washi, Kuldeep and Arshdeep come into the side," Rohit said.