India vs England 3rd ODI LIVE: India will be squaring off against England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The hosts have already clinched the series with 2-0 lead and will now be playing for a clean sweep. Gaining an unassailable lead, India are expected to make some changes in their Playing XI, in order to experiment with the squad ahead of the Champions Trophy. Earlier on Sunday, Rohit Sharma shone with a sensational century as India eased past England by 4 wickets in the second ODI. Ravindra Jadeja scalped 3 for 35 but England still posted 304 all-out after opting to bat first. What followed was a terrific Rohit show as in the second innings, the India captain returned to form in style. (Live Scorecard)

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Updates, Straight from Ahmedabad-