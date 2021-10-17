On the occasion of former India leg spinner Anil Kumble's 51st birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video capturing his legendary 10-wicket haul in an innings against Pakistan in the Delhi Test in 1999. Kumble etched his name in the history books at the Feroz Shah Kotla after becoming only the second cricketer to claim 10 wickets in a single inning of a match after Jim Laker. The BCCI wrote, "403 intl. games. 956 intl. wickets. Only the second bowler in Test cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings. Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. Let's revisit his brilliant 10-wicket haul against Pakistan."

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished ex-Team India coach Anil Kumble with a heartfelt message on his social media handles.

Yuvraj expressed his respect and admiration for Kumble, referring to "jumbo" as a "fantastic sportsman and human being". In the caption he wrote:

"Jumbo by name and jumbo by fame! Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1704 - a fantastic sportsman, senior and human being. Hope the year ahead is full of happiness, good health and success. Lots of love and good wishes."

Jumbo by name and jumbo by fame! Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to @anilkumble1074 - a fantastic sportsman, senior and human being. Hope the year ahead is full of happiness, good health and success. Lots of love and good wishes pic.twitter.com/rNxYDNn1FA — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2021

Anil Kumble is currently the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS). His side disappointed this season and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Before his stint as Team India coach, Kumble also captained the country. Apart from the leadership role, the leg-spinner enjoyed a superb career in the national colours in both the Test and the ODI format.

In 132 Tests, Kumble claimed 619 wickets and remains India's top-wicket taker in the format. He also played 271 ODIs where he picked up 337 wickets for the country.

He stands fourth in the list of top wicket-takers in Test cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (800 wickets), Shane Warne from Australia (708), and England's James Anderson (632) are the only bowlers ahead of him.