British band Coldplay's Mumbai concert on Saturday turned out to be an unforgettable night not only for music lovers but also for cricket fans. While performing one of his last songs on stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, surprised everyone when he all of sudden mentioned the name of India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He said, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. " After thanking the fans, Martin added, "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now." Cricket fans definitely got excited when they heard Martin taking Bumrah's name.

Many even assumed that Bumrah would actually come on stage. He did not show up but Martin's shout-out to Bumrah definitely evoked a loud cheer from the audience at the concert, organised by BookMyShow Live.

Bumrah was recently named Player of the Series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 after finishing with 32 wickets in the five-match series against Australia. He also captained the team India in the first and final Test.

Coming back to Coldplay's India tour, the band is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on January 19 and January 21 as well.

After Mumbai, they will head to Ahmedabad for two consecutive shows on January 25 and 26.

Bumrah's injury update

The Men's Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar on Saturday opened up on India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and said that most likely the 31-year-old will not be fit for the first couple of games of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma held a press conference on Saturday to announce the 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England.

In the last innings of the fifth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia at Sydney, the speedster didn't bowl a single ball as he went for scans and was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test.

Following the advice from the medical experts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided the Indian spearhead should rest for at least five weeks (the Sydney Test finished on January 5) after which he will undergo another scan.