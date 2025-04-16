Former Pakistan stalwarts Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Hafeez have clashed over a difference of opinion regarding the legacy left behind by Pakistan cricketers of the previous generation. Hafeez had stated that the era of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis failed to deliver an ICC trophy for Pakistan. Instead, he said that it was the Pakistan team led by Younis Khan which won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and left a legacy for the future generations. However, Akhtar has retorted at Hafeez's comments brutally.

"I am a big admirer of the cricketers from the 1990s, but when we talk about their legacy, it's clear they didn't bring home an ICC trophy," Hafeez had told Akhtar earlier.

"They were part of the World Cups in 1996, 1999, and 2003, and despite our strong performances, we lost each time. In fact, we only made it to the 1999 final, and that loss was quite heavy," Hafeez further said.

However, Akhtar has now responded to Hafeez's comments speaking on a Pakistan Super League (PSL)-based television show in Pakistan.

"There were many instances when Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis won us matches and series. Just in front of me, the duo have won us at least 60 matches together alone," Akhtar said.

"He (Hafeez) is telling Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, 'Sir, you left no legacy.' Then, who left a legacy? You?" Akhtar stated.

As Hafeez had stated, Pakistan came close to lifting an ICC trophy on several occasions during the peak years of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, but failed to lift a major piece of silverware. However, Akram was part of the Pakistan squad that lifted the 1992 World Cup under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Hafeez was part of the Pakistan squads that won the Champions Trophy in 2017 and finished runners-up at the 2007 T20 World Cup.