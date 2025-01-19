Amidst rumours of Team India batter Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj getting, the bride's father Tufani Saroj cleared the air and said that both of them have expressed their desire to get married but the engagement hasn't taken place yet. There had been several reports roaming on the internet claiming that Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj was engaged to Rinku Singh. To clear the air, Tufani Saroj, father of Priya, who's also a sitting MLA from the Samajwadi Party, spoke to ANI and said that both Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj sought their parent's permission. He also confirmed that the engagement has not taken place yet and only the initial talks have taken place.

"Both the children have expressed their desire to get married and have sought our permission for the same. The engagement has not taken place yet. Initial talks have taken place in this regard," Tufani Saroj told ANI.

Since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, Rinku has become a regular in the format but is still to earn a spot in the ODI format.

Rinku has featured in two ODIs for India and holds pretty impressive List-A numbers. The southpaw has garnered 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 while striking at 94.8. His excellent numbers include one hundred and 17 half-centuries.

In 30 T20I matches and 22 innings, Rinku has scored 507 runs at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 165.14, with three half-centuries. He's yet to smash his maiden T20I century. The 27-year-old made his T20I debut against Ireland in 2023.

Rinku has been one of the main players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played 46 matches in the T20 tournament and scored 893 runs at a strike rate of 143.33. He slammed four half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament.

