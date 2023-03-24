Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against Afghanistan In Sharjah
AFG vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Updates: Pakistan and Afghanistan square off in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium
1st T20I Live: Shadab Khan-led Pakistan take on Afghanistan in Sharjah.© AFP
AFG vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan has won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. With big stars like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan rested, designated captain Shadabvowed his new-look side will put up a good fight against a formidable Afghanistan. Pakistan have drafted in top performers from the Pakistan Super League. Batters Saim Ayub and Tayyab Tahir, and fast bowlers Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan are all set to make their debuts, while the likes of Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan and Abdullah Shafique have earned recalls. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan from the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
The first-ever T20 international series between the two Asian sides Afghanistan and Pakistan promises a lot for the spectators. The first T20 will be hosted by Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Shadab Khan will be leading Pakistan in this series with several marquee figures like Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf being rested. The inclusion of young pacer Ihsanullah and opener Saim Ayub who were impressive in the recently concluded PSL 2023 is something to keep a keen eye on. Pakistan will be a different-looking team in this series but they lack nothing as everybody has had enough domestic exposure and would be ready to impose themselves on their neighbours. Rashid Khan will be leading Afghanistan in this series. The team looks well balanced and is perfectly suited for the shorter version as the players do play a lot of franchise cricket all across the globe. Rashid Khan is the key figure for them and the Afghan unit has a perfect blend of other players with different flairs to their game as well. A lot would depend on their ace opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to give them a solid start right at the front. The series promises to be a cracker as both teams are well-balanced and are constantly improving in this format. Expect a tight game.