AFG vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan has won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. With big stars like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan rested, designated captain Shadabvowed his new-look side will put up a good fight against a formidable Afghanistan. Pakistan have drafted in top performers from the Pakistan Super League. Batters Saim Ayub and Tayyab Tahir, and fast bowlers Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan are all set to make their debuts, while the likes of Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan and Abdullah Shafique have earned recalls. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan from the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium