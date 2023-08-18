Arguably the greatest batter of his generation, Virat Kohli is a name that needs no introduction in the global sporting arena. Be it on social media or cricketing venues across the world, the number of fans who gather together to get a glimpse of the talismanic batter is huge. Though Kohli is known to pierce through gaps between fields effortlessly, he has an even bigger reputation for his fiery running between the wickets. The man who exemplifies fitness in the Gentleman's Game is known to push both his teammates and fielders on the field in his bid to convert ones into two and twos into threes. In fact, a report has revealed how much distance Kohli has covered over the years only by his running between the wickets.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Virat Kohli has already run more than 500 km on the 22-yard strip. As per the report, Kohli has run about 277km between wickets for his non-boundary scoring shots. As a non-striker, he is said to have covered some 233km for his partners' runs, taking the overall tally to approximately 510km. In fact, Kohli also famously run 4 runs between the wickets during an ODI match for India in 2013 against Zimbabwe.

Kohli, a player who has over 25,000 runs in international cricket across formats, is regarded as one of the finest ever to play the game. On August 18, 2023, he completed 15 years in international cricket, having made his debut on this day in 2008 against Sri Lanka.

In that game, Virat opened the innings alongside Gautam Gambhir, becoming the youngest Indian to open while making his men's ODI debut, a record that still hasn't been broken. When it comes to non-debut games, the likes of Parthiv Patel, Yuvraj Singh and Vinod Kambli have all opened the innings for India while being younger than Kohli. Over the years, however, Kohli went on to cement his place at the No. 3 spot for India in One-Day cricket.