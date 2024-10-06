The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently looking to host the IPL 2025 auction in Saudi Arabia but identifying a specific venue has proven to be quite challenging, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report claimed that BCCI have narrowed down the options to Riyadh or Jeddah but no final decision has been taken by the officials. Dubai, where the previous year's auction took place, remains an option but it is not the preferred choice. According to the report, the auction is expected to take place in the last week of November but the BCCI is currently facing a big challenge.

Finding a suitable hotel or venue has proven to be a huge task for BCCI as pricing has emerged as a significant factor among the franchise owners. The costs of hotels in Saudi Arabia is considerably higher than that in Dubai and that has proven to be an issue for BCCI and the team owners.

The report further claimed that London was the initial option for the auction but the plan was changed due to the cold weather. "The BCCI and IPL officials are now looking for a place which can host the auction for two days and accommodate the entire IPL entourage, including the 10 franchise delegations and a large entourage involving two broadcasters - Jio and Disney Star," the report said.

The BCCI recently released the guidelines for the marquee event as the franchises are allowed to retain a maximum of six players with the Right-To-Match option also included in it.

As per the guidelines sent to the franchises, they have to pay Rs 18 crore, 14 and 11 for their first, second and third priorities of retentions, respectively.

The fourth retention will be made at 18 and the fifth could be done at 14. Meanwhile, an uncapped player could be retained for 4 crores.