Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck a vital 24-ball 29 as India eked out a six-wicket win over traditional rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai Sunday. With the ball, a disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105 for eight but then adopted an overcautious approach while batting before Harmanpreet helped them achieve the target of 106 in 18.5 overs and register their first win of the tournament.

Harmanpreet, though, retired hurt with India on the verge of victory.

Shafali Verma made 32 off 35 balls at the top of the order.

Pakistan decided to bat first after winning the toss but they failed to get off to a good start and struggled through the innings.

Nida Dar top-scored for Pakistan with 28 off 34 balls.

The Indian bowlers maintained a tight line and length to stifle the Pakistan batters while picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2/12) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19) grabbed five wickets between them.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 105/8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28; Shreyanka Patil 2/12, Arundhati Reddy 3/19).

India: 106/4 in 18.5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt 29; Fatima Sana 2/23).