India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya Escapes Serious Injury In 1st Over, Bangladesh 1 Down
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: India aim for early wickets as Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon have kicked off the Bangladesh innings
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, 1st T20I: India aim for early wickets as Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon have kicked off the Bangladesh innings in the first T20I in Gwalior. India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against the guests. India have handed debuts to Mayank Yadav, 22, and Nitish Reddy, 22. This is the first time since January 2016 that two India players under the age of 23 have made their T20I debuts in the same game. The last time it happened when Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya played their maiden T20I game. The Indian cricket team is currently on a seven-match winning streak in T20Is. The side has won 18 of the 19 it has played in the format this year. On the other hand, Bangladesh have won 9 and lost as many matches in 2024. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I -
- 19:06 (IST)India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Just saved!Parvez Hossain Emon drove the Arshdeep Singh delivery at mid-on where Hardik Pandya was stationed. The Indian all-rounder failed to make a clean collection and the ball hit his hands to get deflected towards his face. To Hardik's good luck the line of the ball was just some centimetres away from his face.BAN 1/0 (0.3)
- 18:46 (IST)India vs Bangladesh LIVE: The Bumrah-Hardik connection!Mayank Yadav is 22 years old while Nitish Reddy is 21 years old. This is the first time since January 2016 that two players under 23 have made their T20I debuts for India in the same game. The last time it happened when Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were handed their T20I debuts vs Australia around 8 years ago.
- 18:41 (IST)India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Here are the playing XIs -India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank YadavBangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
- 18:39 (IST)India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Here is what Shanto said -"It's a pretty new side. Couple of guys are coming for the T20s, I hope they do something speical in the series. Last couple of months, they have worked hard. Looks fresh, I would have bowled first as well. Three seamers and two spinners," said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
- 18:38 (IST)India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Here is what Suryakumar said -"We'll look to bowl first. Looks humid, don't think the pitch will change much. There's a lot of talent involved in the group. Looks beautiful, lovely crowd, excited to play here. Tilak, Ravi Bishnoi, Rana and Jitesh miss out," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav after winning the toss.
- 18:06 (IST)India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Some senior and star players restedWith Tests against New Zealand given preference, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20Is against Bangladesh. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are the two big names in the squad.
- 18:04 (IST)IND vs BAN LIVE: Eyes on Mayank, Harshit, NitishThe series against Bangladesh will be a test of Mayank Yadav's fitness and temperament. It remains to be seen if he can display the same accuracy and control that he exhibited in the IPL. Besides him, fellow Delhi pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar could also make their India debut over the course of the series. Nitish was picked for the Zimbabwe tour post the T20 World Cup but got injured while Harshit did not get to play in the five-match series in Harare.
- 17:44 (IST)India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Mayank to make debut?At just 21 years of age, Mayank Yadav made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2024, and it didn’t take long for him to become the talk of the town. With raw speed, accuracy, and an aggressive demeanor on the field, Mayank emerged as one of the most promising fast bowlers India has produced in recent times. The promising start earned Mayank Yadav a maiden call-up to the India T20I squad against Bangladesh and he is expected to be given his debut match tonight.
- 17:40 (IST)IND vs BAN LIVE: A look at squads -India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.