India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, 1st T20I: India aim for early wickets as Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon have kicked off the Bangladesh innings in the first T20I in Gwalior. India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against the guests. India have handed debuts to Mayank Yadav, 22, and Nitish Reddy, 22. This is the first time since January 2016 that two India players under the age of 23 have made their T20I debuts in the same game. The last time it happened when Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya played their maiden T20I game. The Indian cricket team is currently on a seven-match winning streak in T20Is. The side has won 18 of the 19 it has played in the format this year. On the other hand, Bangladesh have won 9 and lost as many matches in 2024. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I -