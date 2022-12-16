India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Bangladesh batter Litton das were involved in a spat on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between the sides. In the game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Siraj bowled the first ball of the 14th over which was well defended by Litton. The pacer then walked up to the batter and told him something. The Bangladesh player then cheekily signalled that he didn't hear anything while walking towards Siraj before umpire intervened and sent the bowler away. What made it all the more interesting was that Siraj dismissed Litton on the very next ball.

A wobbled seam delivery from Siraj stayed low and Litton found an edge to eventually play it on his stumps for a score of 24.

While reacting to what transpired between the duo, Siraj revealed what he said to Litton before the delivery which claimed the latter's wicket.

"I just said T20 format nahi hai. Yeh Test cricket hai toh play sensible cricket (I just said it is not the T20 format. This is Test cricket so play sensibly)," said Siraj to media in a press conference.

Kuldeep Yadav had returned a five-for as India bundled out Bangladesh for 150 runs to gain a first-innings lead of 274 runs. Siraj also shone with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel took a wicket each.

Earlier, India had scored 404 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer scoring 90 and 82, respectively, after stand-in skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam had picked four wickets each.

