The third day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was witness to some poor fielding by Indian players on Saturday. Bangladesh set India a 145-run target in Mirpur. Litton (73) top-scored for them as the hosts notched 231 in the second innings. Litton rode his luck in an innings where he was dropped twice by Kohli - first off Axar Patel and then Ravichandran Ashwin. Both of them were tough chances. He was stationed at the slips. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was not at all impressed with the slip-catching technique of Team India.

Gavaskar said while commentating for official broadcasters Sony Sports Network how Indians don't "crouch low for spinners. They stand too upright with hands on knees. It's surprising that their coach is Rahul Dravid, who is probably the only Indian with more than 200 catches and a great catcher..."

The legendary batter was also not in favour of Axar Patel being sent ahead of Virat Kohli at No. 4. India were tottering at 45/4 at stumps, while Kohli gone.

"It doesn't send good signals to Kohli. To the world's best batsman that you bat down. Unless Kohli himself asked for it; then it's different matter. We don't know what happened in change room. But it's hard to understand. Axar has played well, of course," Gavaskar said.

"Irrespective of left-hander or not, let Rishabh Pant come into bat next tomorrow. Let this left-hand right-hand experiment stop."

India currently lead the two-match series against 1-0 after winning the first Test comfortably.

