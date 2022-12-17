Bangladesh openers, Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto, frustrated the India bowlers on the fourth day of the first Test in Chattogram. Chasing a mammoth target of 513, Zakir, playing his first Test, slammed a century while Shanto also scored a well-crafted 67. The pair added 124 runs for the opening wicket, before Umesh Yadav finally got the breakthrough India had been craving for at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday. The incident took place in the 47th over of the Bangladesh innings when Shanto edged Umesh's delivery to first slip.

While Virat Kohli, who has one of safest pair of hands in world cricket, spilled it, Rishabh Pant showed quick reflexes to complete the relay catch.

After the cherry popped out of Kohli's hand, Pant dived to his left and juggled the ball once before grabbing it with both hands.

India stand-in captain KL Rahul was a relieved man as he joined hands and bowed in front of Pant to acknowledge his catch.

India made inroads after Shanto's dismissal as Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a wicket each before tea to put Bangladesh three down.

Zakir completed his maiden century in the final session, but was dismissed soon after on 100 by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Earlier, India had declared their second innings for 258/2 with an hour to play on the third day and were hoping their bowlers would make early inroads.

Shubman Gill had scored his maiden Test century, while Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his 19th, and the fastest of his career.

In the first innings, India had scored 404, before bundling out Bangladesh for 150.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Croatia Ready For FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final Against Argentina