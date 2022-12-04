With an eye on building a quality squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian cricket team begins a new journey in the ODI circuit. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and other senior players return as the Indian team gears up for the Bangladesh challenge. Ahead of the first ODI, plenty has been said about team composition that India will opt for in the opening 50-over contest in Mirpur. The likes of Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi have come into the batting unit, but will any of them make the cut?

Here's what we think should be India's playing XI for the 1st ODI against Bangladesh:

Shikhar Dhawan: With his appearances in the Indian team now only limited to the 50-over format, Shikhar Dhawan is a certain starter for Team India in the format.

Rohit Sharma: The skipper returns after the T20 World Cup heartbreak. He would be keen to put the disappointment behind and start afresh in the ODI format, with next year's World Cup being the ultimate aim.

Virat Kohli: There's not even a debate around Kohli's position in the team. Having regained form in the Asia Cup this year, the talismanic batter would be keen to translate his form into the 50-over format.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Shreyas Iyer: Though an all-format player, Shreyas Iyer has seen a more consistent run in the ODI format than any other of late. He is expected to become an important pillar for the team going forward.

KL Rahul: An opening batter by trait but it's middle-order where Rahul has found a place for himself in the Indian team's ODI plans. He is likely to remain in this position in ODIs for India.

Rishabh Pant: The man whose place in the Indian team has been triggered many debates, is likely to be trusted upon, at least in the first couple of ODIs.

Axar Patel: His ability to deliver both with the bat and the ball makes him a rare asset. In the spin-friendly conditions, Axar becomes an important member of the team.

Washington Sundar: Much like Axar, Sundar's all-round abilities, coupled with recent heroics, make him a valuable member of the team in the 50-over format.

Deepak Chahar: India need someone to strike up front and there's no one better than Chahar at the moment to do that. Expect him to lead the line with the ball for India.

Mohammed Siraj: With Mohammed Shami out, Siraj becomes an even more important player for the team. His recent form is also a testament to his ability with the ball.

Kuldeep Sen: Having shown his brilliance in domestic cricket, Kuldeep Sen is likely to benefit from Shami's injury and bag a place in India's line-up for the first ODI.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Man With Rainbow Flag Invades Pitch During World Cup Match