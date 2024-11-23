Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan had a hilarious take on the way the Perth Test strip changed in just two days of play during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener between India and Australia. On the opening day, the Perth surface was covered in grass with pacers of both sides enjoying movement and bounce, a paradise for the quicks. But on the second day, the outlook of the turf completely changed. The movement from the surface became minimal as cracks slowly started appearing on the strip.

Pathan was quick to point out the change in nature of the pitch and added a hilarious touch to it.

"Itna jaldi to meri wife ka mood bhi change nahi hota jitni jaldi ye pitch badli hai (The way this pitch has changed, even my wife's mood does not change so quickly)," Pathan wrote on X while commenting about the change in pitch.

A rock-solid century stand by Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in the driving seat with a 200-run plus lead, at the end of day two of the first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth on Saturday.

Itna jaldi to meri wife ka mood bhi change nahi hota jitni jaldi ye pitch badli hai. pic.twitter.com/crzEw8VUVT — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 23, 2024

At stumps on Day 2, India are 172/0 with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten on the crease. India's lead currently stands at 218 runs.

Jaiswal is nearing his century and stands unbeaten at 90 off 193 balls and Rahul, who made a gritty 26 in the first innings after being given out on a controversial decision, stands unbeaten at 62 off 153 balls.

Advertisement

The duo was careful against the Aussie pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon, rotating the strike well and not taking much risks. But, nearing the day's end, the Indian openers, especially Jaiswal went aggressive hitting a couple of boundaries, including two huge sixes.

Jaiswal overcame the lows of his first innings duck, reaching his ninth half-century in 123 balls, with five fours. India reached the 100-run mark in 37.4 overs.

KL Rahul completes his half-century in 124 balls with the help of four boundaries in the 48th over of the innings.

The Jasprit Bumrah-led side touched the 150-run mark in the 51st over. The Indian side finished Day 2 at 172/0 with both the openers on the verge of scoring centuries.

Advertisement

At the end of the second session of the Perth Test, India were 84/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42*) and KL Rahul (34*) unbeaten on the crease. The visitors lead by 130 runs in the match.