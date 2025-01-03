Team India's struggles against the new ball continue in Sydney as the likes of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal fail early to pacers. India seemed to have made some amends as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill began forming a partnership but the latter departed on the final delivery of the first session, with Nathan Lyon emerging as his wicket-taker. Gill looked solid and decisive with his strokeplay until that delivery from Lyon but slip fielder Steve Smith also deserves credit for unsettling the India star.

A video has surfaced on social media, showcasing how Smith tried to get under Gill's skin with his constant chatter while standing in slips. Smith succeeded with his sledging attempt as Gill edged a delivery straight into his hands right before Lunch.

After Gill's dismissal, Kohli too headed back to the pavilion soon after the resumption of play in the second session. India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant copped multiple blows to fight out a full session but Kohli's seemingly incurable issues outside the off-stump compounded India's struggles, leaving them at 107 for 4 at tea. Pant (32 batting, 80 balls) did put his head down save once when he lofted Beau Webster for a straight six. He had to endure nasty blows on his bicep, helmet, and twice in the sensitive abdominal area.

Ravindra Jadeja (11 batting off 50 balls) defended dourly as he added 35 runs for the fifth wicket with Pant. Only 50 runs were scored off 25 overs in the second session.

Despite regular skipper Rohit Sharma opting to "rest" on account of his poor form, India's top order once again flattered to deceive.

While Kohli (17 off 69 balls) could have been dismissed off the very first delivery from Scott Boland, the seamer did have the last laugh in the post-lunch session when the batter jabbed at a delivery on the off-stump channel for the zillionth time to get snapped in the slip cordon.

If one takes away the second innings hundred at Perth out of his last 20 Test innings, Kohli has managed an average of 17.57.

As far as Pant is concerned, the "honest conversations" with head coach Gautam Gambhir seems to have worked with southpaw respecting the game situation save once when he tried to charge down to a Pat Cummins delivery without much result.

But the six off debutant Webster and the back cut boundary just before tea off Nathan Lyon (1/13 in 4 overs) would give him confidence despite the "blood tattoo" created on his left bicep by Boland, the best Aussie bowler on view.

If Pant was disciplined, Shubman Gill's indiscreet judgement on the last delivery before lunch did cause trouble for India.

Gill (20 off 64 balls) did all the hardwork for close to a couple of hours before stepping out to Nathan Lyon on the last ball of the session only to be caught at first slip.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, back as an opening pair, were dismissed within the first hour of play after Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat under overcast conditions.

With PTI Inputs