Star India batter Virat Kohli reserved a special gesture for teammates KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal after stumps on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Australia in Perth. Jaiswal and Rahul batted for more than two sessions at the Optus Stadium on Saturday, extending India's lead to 218 runs over the hosts. The pair added an unbeaten 172 runs for the opening wicket, putting India in a commanding position with three days of cricket left to play in Perth. Jaiswal and Rahul were unbeaten on 90 and 62, respectively, at the close of the day's play.

As Jaiswal and Rahul were walking their way towards the dressing room, Kohli, who was all padded up, came inside the ground and gave a salute to the two. His special gesture went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli immediately came out for practice after the day's play and appreciated Jaiswal and KL Rahul #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kvG1caIUXp — Robin (@SledgeVK18) November 23, 2024

Virat Kohli appreciates and giving a salute to Jaiswal & Rahul.



- Great gesture by King. pic.twitter.com/42AjUqtFsm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 23, 2024

Jaiswal overcame the lows of his first innings duck, reaching his ninth half-century in 123 balls, with five fours.

Recapping the first session of the Perth Test on Day 2, Australia started the second day at 67/7, with Mitchell Starc (6*) and Alex Carey (19*) unbeaten.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah struck for India early, removing in-form wicketkeeper Carey for 21 in 31 balls, with three fours. He was caught behind by keeper Rishabh Pant. It also brought up Bumrah's 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia were 70/8.

In the 33rd over, Harshit Rana got the wicket of Nathan Lyon for just five runs. Lyon could not pick up the short ball and tried to steer it past third man, but it hit his glove and went to KL Rahul in the slips. Australia were 79/9.

Following this, Starc and Hazlewood frustrated Indian bowlers by putting up the first decent partnership of their innings. While Hazlewood blocked pretty much everything, Starc would let out a hit now and then. They took Australia to the 100-run mark in 45.4 overs.

The wait for a wicket finally came to an end after 110 balls, with Starc skying one in the air and the ball was caught by Pant easily. Starc's patient and defiant 26 in 112 balls, with two fours, came to an end.

India bundled out Australia for 104 runs in 51.2 overs. Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers for India, bowling fantastically for his 18 overs.

(With ANI Inputs)