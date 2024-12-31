Australia star Travis Head has not only tormented India with the bat during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his bowling kickstarted India's downfall on Day 5 of the fourth Test in Melbourne. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant well set and the game heading towards a draw, Head got Pant out. However, after taking the wicket, Head reacted with a rather bizarre celebration, putting his finger into his hole-shaped other hand, and drawing criticism from fans. However, Australia captain Pat Cummins has given an explanation behind it.

When asked in a post-match press conference regarding Head's celebration, Cummins, at first, admitted to having not seen it. When he finally learnt the description of the celebration from Australia's team manager, Cummins provided an explanation.

"Oh, sorry! Yes, okay! I can explain that. His finger is so hot, that he is going to put it in a cup of ice. Yes, that's what it is," Cummins tried to explain to the media.

"That's normally the running joke. Was it at the Gabba or somewhere, where he got a wicket as well and just got straight to the fridge, grabs a bucket of ice, puts his finger in and just walks in front of Lyno (Nathan Lyon). Just like that, thinks its very funny," Cummins added.

"So that's what it would have been, nothing else," Cummins concluded.

While the celebration may also have another meaning, Cummins' constant smile suggests that his explanation may well have been in jest of the situation.

Head's celebration may have kickstarted India's collapse in the final session, but it was skipper Cummins who was given the Player of the Match award.

Cummins chipped in with six wickets and played two crucial knocks of 49 and 41 in the game.

Australia took a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series, and look good for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.