Star India batter Virat Kohli survived a first-ball duck on Day 1 of the series-deciding Sydney Test against Australia on Friday. The incident happened in the 8th over of India's innings after Kohli walked out to bat, following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal. After Jaiswal, Kohli too was caught in the slip cordon off Scott Boland's delivery. Boland bowled a length ball, inducing an edge from Kohli's bat that flew to Steve Smith at second slip. However, Smith scooped it up but the ball seemed to have touched the grass before it was taken by Marnus Labuschagne at gully.

The on-field umpire immediately went upstairs, to the third umpire, Joel Wilson who had a good look from all the camera angles and gave his decision in favour of the struggling India batter.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who decided to rest himself from the match, had a worried look on his face and he got out of seat to have a good look at the incident.

A picture of the same incident went viral on social media.

As the TV umpire was reviewing Virat Kohli's catch, Captain Rohit Sharma was seen looking worriedly at the big screen on the field from the Indian dressing room. #INDvsAUS



The selfless man who always thinking about team @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uzc5OZxRVT — (@rushiii_12) January 3, 2025

Kohli eventually dismissed by the same bowler early in the second session when he was batting on 17

Except for an unbeaten 100 in the first Test at Perth, the Aussies have managed to keep Virat quiet as he has managed just 26 runs in his other four innings, including three single-digit scores.

The decade of 2020s has not been kind to Virat the Test batter. In 37 Tests and 64 innings, he has managed just 1,964 runs at an average of 31.67, with just three centuries and nine fifties and best score of 186.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final, Virat has scored 687 runs at an average of 36.15 in 12 matches and 21 innings, with two centuries and three fifties and the best score of 121.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)