Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has criticised the Indian team management's decision to exclude skipper Rohit Sharma from the pivotal fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Rohit "opted" to rest for the match and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stepped in as captain for the Sydney Test. He had previously led India to a win in the opening Test in Perth. Sidhu believes captain should never be dropped midstream nor given the option to opt out— as it sends wrong signals. Drawing comparisons to past captains like Mark Taylor and Mohammad Azharuddin, who were retained despite poor form, Sidhu argued that Rohit deserved similar treatment.

"A Captain should never be dropped midstream nor given the option to opt out … sends wrong signals …. Have seen Captain s like Mark Taylor , Azharuddin etc persisted as captain for a year despite bad form …. @ImRo45 deserved more respect and faith from the management … Bizarre coz it happened for the first time in Indian cricket history …. Blunder - for a fallen lighthouse is more dangerous than a reef!" Sidhu posted on X.

Rohit has been under scrutiny following a string of losses as captain. India's performance had dipped significantly, with the team losing five of its last six Tests under his leadership. The most glaring low point was a 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand last year, ending a 12-year unbeaten streak on Indian soil.

However, despite these setbacks, many, including Sidhu, believe sidelining Rohit during a slump sent the wrong message to the cricketing community.

However, India's reshuffled batting lineup struggled against Australia's seam attack on opening day, managing just 185 runs in their first innings.

Australia ended Day 1 at 9/1, with Bumrah providing a glimmer of hope for India by dismissing Usman Khawaja for just 2 runs.