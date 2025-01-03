The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed Rohit Sharma that he is no longer a part of their plans for Test cricket after the ongoing series against Australia, according to a report by the Indian Express. India have a tough road ahead when it comes to qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and the report claims that if India manage to reach the summit clash, they will be captained by Jasprit Bumrah. The report further claimed that the BCCI selectors will have a meeting with Virat Kohli to discuss his future in Test cricket. However, it is believed that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remain in the scheme of things for the future as his presence is valued by BCCI in the transition period.

With speculations suggesting that Rohit Sharma has played his last Test match for the Indian national team, and the skipper having ‘opted to rest' in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant labelled the move as an ‘emotional decision.'

“It was an emotional decision because he's been the captain for a long time. We see him as the leader of the team. There are some decisions that you are not involved with, it was a call by the management and I was not a part of that conversation so can't explain further,” said Pant at the end of the day press conference.

Rohit has averaged just 6.2 from the three Tests he played against Australia with the highest score of 10. Speculation around him not playing at Sydney emerged after head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to term him as a guaranteed starter in the pre-match press conference.

Sharma opting to sit out paved the way for vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah to lead the Indian side in a series-deciding match. The 27-year old went on to highlight the Indian spearhead's positive approach to the game.

“The message (from Bumrah) is to be positive all the time, don't think about what has already happened and. just give your best on the field. That's what you want from your captain, being in a positive frame of mind and keep moving the game forward each and every day,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)