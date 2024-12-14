Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was heard complaining about the lack of swing during Day 1 of the third Test encounter against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Only 13.2 overs of play was possible in the first session of the match due to rain and the conditions were predominantly overcast. However, there was very little swing on offer for the fast bowlers and Bumrah was heard complaining about it on the stump mic. During the fifth over of the match, Bumrah tried to alter his length in order to find more movement off the pitch. However, he realised that there was no swing on offer.

“Nahi ho raha swing, kahin bhi kar (There is no swing no matter where you bowl)," Bumrah's comment was caught on the stump microphone as he made his way back to the bowling mark.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field in the third Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

The match will begin in overcast and humid conditions with the threat of rain later, which could suit Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The five-match series is locked at one win apiece after India won the first Test in Perth, before Australia bounced back to claim victory in Adelaide.

Australia made one change, with speedster Josh Hazlewood back from a side strain in place of Scott Boland.

India have brought in spinner Ravindra Jadeja for Ravichandran Ashwin, while Akash Deep replaces fast bowler Harshit Rana.

"It's a little bit overcast and there's a little bit of grass and looks a bit soft as well," Sharma said. "We want to make best use of the conditions."

Australian captain Pat Cummins said he would have bowled first as well.

"We're really happy with last week, just about everyone got into the series -- it's been a good lead-up (to Brisbane)," he said.

Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

