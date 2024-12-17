The Indian cricket team is having a tough time in their Tour of Australia. After winning the first match in Perth, India lost the second match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide in less than three days. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is having a tough time in the third Test in Brisbane too. After Australia scored 445 in the first innings, India struggled and were reduced to 44/4 at one stage. Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) failed and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed.

He pointed out that Shubman Gill, who was caught by Mitchell Marsh off Mitchell Starc after chasing a delivery outside the off-stump, should be more careful.

"Leave your image in the dressing room. Certain shots are dangerous at the start of your innings before you are set, and you don't have the measure of what the wicket is doing," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Keep all those shots in your back pocket. Take them out when you are 30-40-50 not out, then can you get those shots again. Not very good shot selection, you could say. It was a very good catch, so there was a little bit of bad luck as well over there. But he could have left that ball alone; it would have gone harmlessly to the wicketkeeper. Gill is now back in the dugout."

After a disappointing day with the bat during the third Test at Brisbane, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah defended the team's disappointing show, saying that the "team is in transition".

After conceding 445 runs in the first innings, India's struggles Down Under continued with a poor performance with the bat, as they could score only 51/4 in a rain-affected day three at Brisbane. The day was marked by some poor shot selection from Indian batters, particularly Virat Kohli, whose issues with outside off-stump deliveries continue.

Speaking during the post-day press conference, Bumrah said that the team is in transition with plenty of new players coming around and playing cricket in difficult conditions. Not only in batting, he also said that the bowling attack, consisting of more inexperienced names like Akash Deep and Harshit Rana, is also facing transition and it is his job to help them.

"See, we do not as a team point fingers at each other and we do not want to get into that mindset where we are pointing fingers at each other and say that 'you should do this, you should do that'. Obviously, we, as a team, are going through a transition where new players are coming here and it is not the easiest place to play cricket. Over here, it is a different atmosphere with this wicket being a different challenge. So yeah, we are not looking at that," he said.

"Obviously, as a bowling unit, as I said, we are in transition, so it is my job to help the others. I have played a little more than them, so I am trying to help them. But again, everyone will learn through it, will get better and eventually will find different ways. So this is the journey that you will have to go through," he added.

With ANI inputs