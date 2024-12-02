Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has criticised the Pat Cummins-led side for lacking winning mindset in the 1st Test against India in Perth. India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test of a five-match series to go 1-0 up in the series. The legendary pacer wants Australia to show a bit more fight in the remainder of the series, saying that the hosts lacked intensity in Perth. He also highlighted how youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana won the mental battle against the senior pros in the Australian side.

"As an outsider watching on, I want to see some fight from this Australian side. Not a debutant and a young opening batsman from India getting in the faces of our team on our own turf and sledging Mitchell Starc saying he's bowling too slow. Let's see some energy and intent with bat and ball, but even more so in the field where it was clearly lacking at Optus Stadium," Johnson wrote in his column for the West Australian.

However, Johnson urged Australia not to panic with four matches still left to be played in the series.

"The Border-Gavaskar series is far from over and it's certainly not a time to panic. But Australia will need to put pressure on India early when the second Test gets underway at Adelaide Oval on Friday and keep it up or they could find the 1-0 deficit it hard to come back from. The Aussies were shown up in Perth and they will be feeling it as a team but have to move on quickly," he added.

The second Test, scheduled to take place from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the day-night format under lights.

India captain Rohit Sharma and batter Shubman Gill will return to the side after missing the series-opener.

Meanwhile, Australia will be without injured stars Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh. Beau Webster is likely to make his debut while Scott Boland will replace Hazlewood in the XI.