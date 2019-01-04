 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant's Shawn Michaels 'Kip-Up' Is Not To Be Missed - Watch

Updated: 04 January 2019 12:39 IST

Rishabh Pant brought up the first Test century ever by an Indian wicketkeeper in Australia.

Rishabh Pant has had a very colourful tour of Australia so far. From his incessant banter with Australian skipper Tim Paine to becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred Down Under, Pant has been thoroughly entertaining for cricket fans. On Day Two of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pant pulled off WWE star Shawn Michaels' trademark 'Kip Up' to flaunt his incredible athletic ability. The modern generation of Indian cricketers has been very conscious about their fitness and Rishabh Pant is a brilliant example of it.

During a drinks break on Friday, Pant was lying on his back when he suddenly lifted his legs and pushed them upward. The inertia took care of the rest as Pant was on his feet in no time. It requires an immense amount of energy and core strength to pull off such a stunt. But Pant absolutely nailed it.

Later in the day, Pant brought up his second Test century and first against Australia as India declared their first innings on 622/7.

Pant was unbeaten on 159, his career-best, when the declaration came in the final session.

Pant also became the only second visiting wicket-keeper to register Test centuries both in England and Australia. Jeffery Dujon, with hundreds in Manchester and Perth in 1984, was the first.

With 350 runs, Pant is now the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing four-Test series in Australia. He overtook Virat Kohli's 282 runs and trails only Cheteshwar Pujara, who leads with 521 runs.

Moreover, Pant also became the first wicket-keeper from the subcontinent to score over 200 runs and take 20 catches in a Test series.

