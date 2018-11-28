 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar's Records Against Australia

Updated: 28 November 2018 18:21 IST

India will play four Tests against Australia from December 6.

Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli has scored four Test centuries in 2018. © Reuters

The Indian cricket team is all set to start their four-match Test series against Australia and India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another Sachin Tendulkar record. If Virat Kohli manages to score one or more than one Test century, he will leapfrog Sachin Tendulkar in the list of centuries scored by Indians against Australia in their own backyard. Sachin Tendulkar has a total of six Test centuries from 20 matches, while Virat Kohli has five from 11. Virat Kohli is also tied with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar (five centuries from 11 matches) on the list.

Kohli has hit tons against South Africa, England and the Windies in 2018.

The Indian captain scored one century against South Africa in Centurion, two against England in Birmingham and Nottingham and one against the Windies in Rajkot.

With 1,063 runs under his belt from 10 matches at an average of 59.05 in 2018, it is safe to say that Kohli will definitely break Tendulkar's record.

Kohli, who has been in top-notch form in the current season, is only 669 runs short from becoming the fastest player to 7,000 Test runs.

Wally Hammond of England leads the list by reaching the milestone in 131 innings. India's Virender Sehwag is second on the list and Tendulkar is placed third. Kohli (124 innings) has eight more innings to achieve this milestone and sit atop the list.

Talking about other statistics, Tendulkar is the second Indian after Gavaskar on the list of most hundreds against one team. While Gavaskar has registered 13 hundreds against the West Indies, Tendulkar has recorded 11 against Australia.

The last time India played a four-match Test series against Australia, they had lost 0-2, with two of them ending in a draw.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar Sachin Tendulkar Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Highlights
  • In 2018, Virat Kohli has scored 1,063 Test runs
  • Kohli has hit tons against South Africa, England and the Windies in 2018
  • India will play four Tests against Australia from December 6
