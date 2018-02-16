Virat Kohli Is 'Greatest Ever ODI Player', Says Former England Captain

Virat Kohli seems to be a man on a mission -- a mission to decimate every bowling attack in the world. On Friday, the 29-year-old was again in a destructive mood and the South African bowlers had no answers as they were carted around by Kohli at will. The Indian captain went on to score his 35th ODI century and in the process broke quite a few batting records. Following Kohli's century, Twitter burst into life with former and current cricketers showering praise on India's run-machine. Among them was former England captain Michael Vaughan, who labelled Kohli as the "greatest ever ODI player".

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif also lavished praise on the Indian skipper.

King Kohli had 32 hundreds in 202 ODI's before this series began, i.e one every 6.5 innings, which is astonishing. What he does next, score 3 in 6 ODI's this series. We are a blessed nation , Kohli jaisa koi nahi pic.twitter.com/Wo30ZwzdVz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 16, 2018

And he does what he does best, score centuries. The stellar run for the champion continues, 35 th ODI hundred , 3rd in the series. Take a bow, Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/ypkc53urI6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 16, 2018

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 129 off just 96 balls to help India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the sixth and final ODI at Centurion on Friday. India who had already won the ODI series, their first on South African soil, completed a 5-1 series win in the end.

Kohli ended up breaking several records as he dismantled the South African bowling attack in Centurion.

Kohli ended the series with 558 runs with three centuries and one fifty in six innings. This was the first time an Indian batsman has hit 3 centuries in a bilateral series.

Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman had scored three centuries but not in a bilateral series. Ganguly scored three centuries during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, while Laxman slammed three tons during the 2004 VB Series in Australia.

Kohli's mammoth 558 runs in the series is also the most by any batsman in a bilateral ODI series.