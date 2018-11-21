 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Watch: Virat Kohli Drops A Sitter In The First T20I vs Australia

Updated: 21 November 2018 16:35 IST

Virat Kohli had a poor day on the field during the first T20I against Australia in Brisbane.

Virat Kohli had a day to forget on the field during the first Twenty20 International. © AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli had a day to forget on the field during the first Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Gabba in Brisbane. After winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to field and the Indian skipper displayed some sloppy fielding from the onset of the match. The first instance took place in the fourth over of the match when Kohli dropped Australian opener Aaron Finch at short cover from a delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Cricket Australia took note of the incident and posted a video on Twitter.

"A big moment early at the Gabba! #AUSvIND," Cricket Australia said.

The 30-year-old Kohli later caused an error on the field in the 13th over which costed the visitors three runs. Kohli tried to charge-in towards the ball after Marcus Stoinis played a shot towards mid-wicket but the Indian skipper allowed the ball go through.

In the match, Australia posted 158 for four at the end of innings after the encounter was reduced to 17-over per side due to rain.

For the hosts, Glenn Maxwell starred with the bat scoring 46 runs from 24 balls while Chris Lynn scored 37.

For India, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2 for 24.

