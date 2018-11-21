India vs Australia, Live Score 1st T20: India Look To Unsettle Australia In Tour Opener

Australian cricket is going through a tough period on and off the field and things could get worse when it comes to matters relating to cricket. Australia are hosting an in-form Indian team with the cavalier Virat Kohli leading the touring party. With the hosts weakened and unsettled by the absence of star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, India would be smelling blood. The opening contest - first T20I of the three-match series - between these two giants of cricket will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday and it will be hard to argue against India's favourite tag for the series. Virat Kohli's team have been quite dominant in the T20I format and even managed to blank the Australians 3-0, the last time they were in the country. India have not lost any of their previous seven T20I series with the last defeat coming against the Windies in July last year. (LIVE SCORECARD)

In contrast, Australian cricket has been dogged by structural reforms in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March, which has resulted in turmoil on the field as well. Only on Tuesday, Cricket Australia ruled out reducing the length of the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in reply to a plea submission from the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA). In the absence of Smith and Warner, Australia's results have been on a downward spiral.

Since the ban, they are yet to win a T20I series against an opposition of note since March.

While it undoubtedly strengthens the visitors, all eyes will be on how the Aaron Finch-led Australian side deals with the best batsman in world cricket at the moment. There have been calls from all quarters for Australian cricket to keep a check on aggression and play the game in right spirit but Kohli has always garnered attention whenever he has visited here. Kohli scored 199 runs in three innings during the 2016 T20I series' whitewash over Australia. South African skipper Faf du Plessis has professed a "silent treatment" to Kohli and it remains to be seen if the Australian cricketers and the public can ignore him at all.

Teams:

India's 12: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik , Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.