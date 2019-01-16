"Ravi Shastri Never Tried To Change Me": Virat Kohli Credits Team India Coach For His Constant Feedback

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri share a friendly relationship which has benefited the Indian cricket team on quite a few occasions. The captain and coach duo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri recently recorded success in Australia, helping the current Indian team become the first to win a Test series on the Australian soil. After the Test series victory, India are currently level in the three-match ODI series and Kohli has credited Shastri for moulding his personality. The 30-year-old Kohli also said that former Indian cricketer and commentator has never tried to change him as a person.

"Because he (Shastri) has done so much commentary, and he's seen the game so much and has played so much himself - just watching the game - he knows where the game is heading," Kohli said.

"So just getting feedback from him constantly has been the biggest help for me, in terms of moulding my own personality into captaincy. He's someone who has never tried to change me just to be able to fit into the captaincy mode," the skipper added.

Kohli also shared his vision for the Indian team, saying he wants his nation to be a superpower in the longest format of the game.

"I wouldn't say goal but I would rather speak of a vision, which is for India to be a superpower in Test cricket or a very, very strong side in Test cricket in the years to come," Kohli said.

Kohli will be next seen in action during the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

(With IANS inputs)