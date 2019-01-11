 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Receive Honorary Membership Of Sydney Cricket Ground

Updated: 11 January 2019 12:47 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are the only other two international cricketers who have received the honorary membership of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli recently led India to a 2-1 win in the Test series against Australia. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri received the honorary life membership of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. The SCG awarded the membership to Kohli and Shastri for their contribution to cricket and the ground's history. Apart from Kohli and Shastri, the only other international cricketers who have been granted the honorary membership of the SCG are Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. An elated Shastri, after receiving the honour, took to Twitter and posted a picture alongside the Indian skipper. “Great honour and very humbling to get the honorary life membership of the @scg along with @imVkohli #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,” Shastri wrote.

The team under the leadership of Virat Kohli and mentorship of Ravi Shastri became the first ever Indian team to win a Test series on Australian soil. India clinched the four-match series 2-1 with the final Test in Sydney ending in a draw.

“The SCG congratulates Team India for securing its first Test series win on Australian soil,” SCG Chairman Tony Shepherd was quoted as saying by the official website of Sydney Cricket Ground.

“It is wonderful to see the world's largest cricketing nation putting its focus firmly on Test cricket – a step that will reinforce the pre-eminence of Tests in the global cricketing landscape.

“Virat and Ravi have been at the forefront of that and Test cricket is well served having both placing such significance on the five-day format,” Shepherd added.

After a convincing Test series victory, India are now scheduled to play a three-match One-day International (ODI) series against Australia.

The first ODI of the series will be played in Sydney on January 12 while the other two matches will be held in Adelaide and Melbourne on January 15 and 18 respectively.

