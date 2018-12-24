 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Ravi Shastri Slammed On Twitter For Making Ravindra Jadeja "Injury" Claim

Updated: 24 December 2018 10:15 IST

The third Test between India and Australia starts December 26 in Melbourne.

Ravi Shastri Slammed On Twitter For Making Ravindra Jadeja "Injury" Claim
India's next Test vs Australia begins in Melbourne on December 26. © File Photo/AFP

Ravi Shastri isn't new to Twitter trolls. This time around, the Indian coach has been taken to the cleaners on the micro-blogging site for elaborating on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness status, which served as a justification for the all-rounder's absence from the Indian playing XI for the Perth Test against Australia. When asked about Jadeja's exclusion, Shastri had said, "Jadeja had taken an injection four days after coming to Australia because of some stiffness in his shoulder. It took a while for that injection to settle down. At Perth, we felt he was about 70 to 80 per cent fit, and we didn't want to risk him. If he is 80% fit here, he'll play.”

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shastri's remarks during the presser at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

During the press conference, Ravi Shastri also demanded his opening batsmen step up and ease the pressure on Kohli. India go into the Boxing Day showdown with Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara is fine form, effectively carrying their team during the Adelaide and Perth games.
But the opening pair of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have struggled for runs and Shastri said that needed to change.

"It's a big concern," he said when asked about the failure of the openers to get a big score.
"It's obvious and that responsibility and accountability has to be taken by the top order.
"They've got the experience, they've got the exposure over these last few years to get out there and deliver. It's about how strong you are in the mind."

There is no guarantee that Rahul and Vijay will retain their places with in-form Mayank Agarwal called up to the squad as a replacement for injured Prithvi Shaw, who has been ruled out of the series.
Shastri also denied India's morale had taken a hit by losing in Perth after their tense victory in Adelaide - their first Test win on Australian soil in a decade.  
"Absolutely not. 1-1 in a series in Australia and we know we had our chances in Perth as well. They're ready," he said.

"It's not often that we've been in a position where we've won one (on an overseas tour). It's 1-1. The boys know what they can do, what they're capable of and the potential that lies ahead," Shastri concluded.

India won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs but lost in Perth by 146 runs. The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with the third Test set to begin on Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Australia vs India, 3rd Test Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India's next Test vs Australia starts December 26
  • Ravindra Jadeja was declared fit by BCCI on Sunday
  • Shastri had said Jadeja was "70-80%" fit before Perth Test
Related Articles
"Ravindra Jadeja Was Perfectly Fit With Us": Saurashtra Coach Negates Ravi Shastri
"Ravindra Jadeja Was Perfectly Fit With Us": Saurashtra Coach Negates Ravi Shastri's Injury Claim
"Ravindra Jadeja Was Perfectly Fit With Us": Saurashtra Coach Negates Ravi Shastri
"Ravindra Jadeja Was Perfectly Fit With Us": Saurashtra Coach Negates Ravi Shastri's Injury Claim
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is An Absolute Gentleman, Ravi Shastri Defends India Captain
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is An Absolute Gentleman, Ravi Shastri Defends India Captain's Perth Antics
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's "Selection Blunders" In Perth Baffle Sunil Gavaskar
"To Hell With The Nets, Boys Need Rest": Ravi Shastri After India
"To Hell With The Nets, Boys Need Rest": Ravi Shastri After India's Win vs Australia In Adelaide
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.