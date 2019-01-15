2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Steer India To Series-Levelling Win Against Australia

Virat Kohli scored his 39th hundred and MS Dhoni impressed with an unbeaten half-century as India beat Australia by six wickets in the second One Day International of three-match series, in Adelaide on Monday. The current and former India captains shared an 82-run stand for the fourth-wicket to keep India on the winning course despite chasing a tough 299-run target. With the thrilling last-over win, India levelled the ODI series 1-1, having lost the opening match in Sydney by 34 runs. The decider of the series will be played in Melbourne on Friday.

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 104 runs, while Dhoni contributed an unbeaten 55 not out to lead India's chase. Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant cameo towards the end of the Indian innings and was unbeaten on 25 as India reached the target with four balls to spare.

Earlier, Shaun Marsh smashed 131 off 123 balls to leave India with a testing run chase as Australia closed in on a series-clinching victory in the second one-day international Tuesday.

Marsh hammered 11 fours and three sixes to guide the Australians to 298 for nine after the hosts won the toss to leave India facing the second-biggest run chase in ODIs at the famous Adelaide Oval.

Marsh claimed his seventh ODI century and second against India as Australia made the tourists sweat in the field in temperatures hovering around 40 Celsius (104F).

India could have been chasing an even higher total if not for the last three overs from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

They took a combined four for 17 in the last 18 balls with Bhuvneshwar claiming the big wickets of Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell had kicked along Australia's scoring rate with a typically rumbustious knock of 48 off 37 balls coming into bat at No.7.

