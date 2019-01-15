India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: Ton-Up Shaun Marsh Puts Australia In Control

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the second One-day International against India Tuesday in Adelaide, where temperatures around 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) are forecast for the match. "Looks like a good wicket to bat on and I don't think it'll change much throughout," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. "We played a really good game the other day. I think it's a good chance to put some pressure on with a good score."

Kohli said he would have batted if he had won the toss. "It looks a great wicket to play on. The conditions are going to be a big factor for us as it's hot and humid," Kohli said. "We were a bit scratchy at Sydney, just to get the one-day side together. We like to be in these situations where we get to bounce back as a team."

The Australians are unchanged but India made one change to their team with Mohammed Siraj replacing pacer Khaleel Ahmed. The last couple of ODIs in Adelaide have been low scoring affairs, with Australia defending 231 against South Africa earlier this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 2nd ODI, straight from Adelaide.

12:04 IST: Four and 250 comes up for Australia! Another boundary for Glenn Maxwell. Full-toss from Mohammed Shami and Maxwell clears his front leg. Hits the ball in the cover region to collect his fourth boundary of the match. AUS 251-5 after 44.1 overs.

11:58 IST: Review from Glenn Maxwell. Original decision from umpire is out. Mohammed Siraj traps Maxwell in front of the stumps. But replay clearly shows that the ball was drifting down the leg side. Umpire reverses his decision. Maxwell survives! AUS 238-5 after 43.3 overs.

11:52 IST: Expensive over from Kuldeep Yadav comes to an end. 16 runs including a couple of sixes from it. AUS 234-5 after 43 overs.

11:50 IST: SIX! Kuldeep Yadav drops it short and Glenn Maxwell goes after it. Connects with the ball well and hits it over the deep mid-wicket fence to collect six runs. AUS 225-5 after 42.2 overs.

11:42 IST: 100 for Shaun Marsh! What a knock this has been from the 35-year-old. Scores his seventh century in ODI cricket. Second against India. Takes a comfortable single down the ground to reach the three-figure mark. AUS 213-5 after 40.4 overs.

11:35 IST: 200 up for Australia! Mohammed Shami bowls it short and wide outside off stump. Glenn Maxwell goes for the hook but fails to connect properly. The ball goes of MS Dhoni's head and runs away to the fence.

11:32 IST: FOUR! Excellent placement on that occasion from Shaun Marsh. Sweeps Ravindra Jadeja through deep mid-wicket region to collect four runs. Marsh moves into the nineties with that boundary. AUS 195-5 after 37.5 overs.

11:26 IST: OUT! After getting hit for back-to-back boundaries, Mohammed Shami dismisses Marcus Stoinis. Another short-pitched delivery from Shami and Stoinis once again goes for the pull shot. Gets the under-edge and MS Dhoni completes a simple catch behind the stumps. Stoinis walks back after scoring 29 runs. AUS 189-5 after 36.4 overs.

11:24 IST: FOUR! Short-pitched delivery from Mohammed Shami and Marcus Stoinis hits a controlled pull shot through deep mid-wicket to collect four runs. AUS 185-4 after 36.2 overs.

11:14 IST: FOUR! Excellent footwork from Shaun Marsh. Hits Kuldeep Yadav straight down the ground to collect his seventh boundary of the match. Marsh is now looking very comfortable at the crease. He has moved onto 75 with that boundary. AUS 165-4 after 33.5 overs.

11:07 IST: Bowling change for India! Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back to replace Mohammed Siraj. AUS 154-4 after 32 overs.

11:04 IST: 150 for Australia! Shaun Marsh completes an easy single against Kuldeep Yadav on the off-side and 150 comes up for Australia in 31.3 overs.

10:59 IST: FOUR! Beautifully timed on that occasion from Marcus Stoinis. Mohammed Siraj drifts onto the pads and Stoinis hits the ball through square-leg to collect his first boundary of the match. AUS 145-4 after 30.2 overs.

10:55 IST: Tight over from Mohammed Siraj comes to an end. Just two runs from it. AUS 136-4 after 29 overs.

10:46 IST: OUT! Brilliant piece of keeping from MS Dhoni. Peter Handscomb goes for the sweep against Ravindra Jadeja but misses the ball completely. Dhoni dislodges the bails in no time. Handscomb walks back after scoring 20 runs. Jadeja gets his first wicket of the match. AUS 134-4 after 27.2 overs.

Lightning quick from MSD. Handscomb goes for the powerful sweep and is beaten. Dhoni is quick as anything and whips the bails off.



Australia 134/4 in 27.2 overs #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QF7VK4b5sf — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019

10:42 IST: FOUR! Excellent placement Peter Handscomb on that occasion. Shuffles across against Mohammed Siraj and clips the ball towards fine leg to collect a boundary. AUS 129-3 after 26.3 overs.

10:36 IST: 25 overs are up and Australia have 120 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets. Shaun Marsh (54*) and Peter Handscomb (13*) are out in the middle for Australia.

10:29 IST: Fifty for Shaun Marsh! Brilliant knock under pressure from the left-hander. Scores his 14th half-century for Australia. Takes a single on the leg side to complete his second fifty in Adelaide. AUS 116-3 after 23.5 overs.

FIFTY! A quality start here from Shaun Marsh to bring up another ODI half-century from 62 balls: https://t.co/3fNQjC4Hmh #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Bmg88rBNtr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2019

10:23 IST: Change in bowling for India! Mohammed Shami comes in to replace Kuldeep Yadav. AUS 104-3 after 22 overs.

10:20 IST: Four and 100 comes up for Australia! Short pitched delivery from Ravindra Jadeja and Shaun Marsh rocks on to the back-foot and hits the ball through deep mid-wicket region to collect four runs. 100 comes up for Australia in 21.1 overs. AUS 101-3

10:15 IST: 20 overs are up and Australia are struggling at the moment against the Indian spinners. The hosts have scored 88 for the loss of three wickets. Peter Handscomb (3) and Shaun Marsh (34) are out in the middle for Australia.

10:08 IST: OUT! Terrific effort from Ravindra Jadeja to run out Usman Khawaja. One-handed pick up and completes the special effort with a direct hit. Khawaja went for a quick single but picked the wrong fielder. Jadeja runs in from point and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Khawaja walks back after scoring 21 runs. AUS 82-3 after 18.3 overs.

10:04 IST: Bowling change for India! Ravindra Jadeja comes in to replace Mohammed Siraj. AUS 77-2 after 17 overs.

10:01 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the over from Mohammed Siraj. On the pads from Siraj and Usman Khawaja, this time clips the ball through square-leg to collect four runs. Expensive over from Siraj comes to an end. 13 runs from it. AUS 74-2 after 16 overs.

09:59 IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Mohammed Siraj and Shaun Marsh goes after it. Slashes the ball over point region to collect his second boundary of the match. AUS 69-2 after 15.4 overs

09:53 IST: Drinks break! After 15 overs Australia have 61 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. Shaun Marsh (16) and Usman Khawaja (15) are out in the middle for Australia.

09:47 IST: Four and 50 up for Australia! Boundary after 25 balls for Australia. Short-pitched delivery from Mohammed Siraj and Shaun Marsh pulls the ball handsomely through deep mid-wicket to collect four runs. 50 comes up for Australia after 13.3 overs. AUS 52-2

A cracking pull shot from Shaun Marsh for his first boundary of the arvo.



Stream live via Kayo HERE: https://t.co/3fNQjC4Hmh #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/2f1onbmxug — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2019

09:38 IST: Tight first over from Kuldeep Yadav comes to an end. Three runs from it. Mohammed Siraj will continue from the other end. AUS 41-2 after 11 overs.

09:35 IST: Bowling change for India! Spin introduced for the first time in the match. Kuldeep Yadav comes in to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AUS 38-2 after 10 overs.

09:31 IST: FOUR! On the pads from Mohammed Siraj and Usman Khawaja flicks the ball beautifully to collect his first boundary of the match. AUS 34-2 after 9.2 overs.

09:29 IST: Another tight over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to an end. Just one run from it. Debutant Mohammed Siraj comes in to replace Mohammed Shami. AUS 27-2 after 9 overs.

09:23 IST: OUT! Wickets in quick succession for India. Both Australian openers are back in the pavilion. Short pitched delivery from Mohammed Shami and Alex Carey goes for the pull shot. Mistimes the ball and Shikhar Dhawan completes an easy catch. Carey departs after scoring 18 runs.

India send back the openers!



Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the Australian captain Aaron Finch inside-edging on to stumps before Alex Carey walks back after skying one off Mohammed Shami.



Australia 26/2.#AUSvIND LIVE https://t.co/cU6nhMe2xE pic.twitter.com/Y5SYQirAZ6 — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019

09:18 IST: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes for India! Cleans up Aaron Finch with a beautiful delivery. Finch was looking to go straight down the ground but is not able to connect the ball. Inside edge and the ball crashes onto the stumps. Finch walks back after scoring 6 runs. AUS 20-1 after 7 overs.

09:13 IST: Brilliant effort on that occasion from Dinesh Karthik. Saved a certain boundary there. Wide delivery outside off-stump from Mohammed Shami and Alex Carey goes after it. Drives it through covers but a diving Karthik stops the ball with his left hand. AUS 15-0 after 5.4 overs.

09:06 IST: Tight over from Mohammed Shami comes to an end. Just a couple of runs from it. The last two overs have been very tidy from the Indian pacers. Australian openers, on the other hand have been watchful. AUS 11-0 after 4 overs.

08:58 IST: First over from Mohammed Shami comes to an end. Five runs from it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue from the other end. AUS 8-0 after 2 overs.

08:55 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Australia and Alex Carey. Mohammed Shami bowls on the pads of Carey and flicks the ball through square-leg to collect four runs. AUS 7-0 after 1.2 overs.

08:54 IST: Three singles for Australia in the first over. Mohammed Shami will share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end. AUS 3-0 after 1 over.

08:50 IST: Australia are off the mark straightaway! On the pads from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Alex Carey clips the ball on the leg side and completes an easy single. AUS 1-0 after 0.1 overs.

08:48 IST: Openers Alex Carey and Aaron Finch are out in the middle for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India. Here we go!

08:27 IST: Playing XI for both teams!

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Our Playing XI for the game. Mohammed Siraj makes his ODI debut for #TeamIndia. pic.twitter.com/HpKhkyGa0P — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff.

08:25 IST: Team news: Mohammed Siraj makes his ODI debut for India. He comes in place of Khaleel Ahmed. Australia, on the other hand have gone in with the unchanged playing XI.

Mohammed Siraj makes his ODI debut for India! Khaleel Ahmed makes way.



Australia opt to bat, and Virat Kohli says he'd have wanted to bat too.



Which way will this match go? #AUSvIND LIVE https://t.co/cU6nhMe2xE pic.twitter.com/V3vuQHiMi5 — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019

08:20 IST: Australian skipper Aaron Finch wins the toss and elects to bat against India in Adelaide.

Australia wins the toss and elects to bat first.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qKSGU4FUps — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019

08:15 IST: Indian team warming up ahead of the second ODI.

A quick warm up for the boys before the game.



Toss coming up shortly. Stay tuned. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EorI5N6524 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019

08:10 IST: Here's a look at the pitch!

A look at the pitch for the 2nd ODI against Australia. Thoughts? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AFWccxzdvx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019

08:05 IST: A must win game for the Indian team as they currently trail 0-1 in the three-match ODI series.

A must win game for #TeamIndia to keep the three-match ODI series alive.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YyUawKbcO8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2019

08:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the second One-day International (ODI) between India and Australia.

India's batting order did come under the spotlight at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The top three (Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli) have enjoyed a fairly consistent run since 2016. But it was a rare occasion when Dhoni had to come out in the fourth over of the innings.

Dhoni averages 52.95 while batting at number four, which is higher than his current career-average of 50.11 over 333 games. It is even higher than his favoured batting positions of number five (50.70) and six (46.33) but batting lower down the order, strike-rate becomes paramount. Yet, Dhoni's career strike-rate at number four is 94.21 is higher than his overall career strike-rate of 87.60, or at number five (86.08) and number six (83.23).