Watch: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Argue On The Field At Perth

Hosts Australia made a spirited comeback in the Test series by defeating India by 146 runs in Perth, levelling the series 1-1. Australia ticked the right boxes in both departments as their bowling was led by off-spinner Nathan Lyon (8/106) was top notch, combined with Usman Khawaja's patient knock of 72 in 2nd innings that paved the way for an Aussie win after nine months. This also is Tim Paine's maiden victory as Test captain. More than Australia setting things right, it was India's dismal batting and lack of application in the 2nd innings that set the tone for an Australian win once India lost captain Virat Kohli cheaply, ending Day-4 at 112/5.