Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

BCCI Announces Cash Prizes For Victorious Team India, Coaches And Support Staff

Updated: 08 January 2019 16:59 IST

India's Test series win in Australia was the first-ever by any sub-continental team in that country.

India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for it's first Test series triumph on Australian soil and announced cash rewards for the team members, the coaches and other support staff. Team India drew the final Test in Sydney to clinch the four-match series 2-1 and script history. Virat Kohli's team also became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under. In a press release, the Indian cricket board said that the players will receive bonuses equivalent to the actual match-fee payable, which is Rs 15 lakh for members of the playing XI and Rs 7.5 lakh for the reserve players.

The following cash rewards have been announced by BCCI after India's historic series win:

1. All Test team members: The bonuses will be equivalent to the actual match-fee payable: which is Rs 15 lakh per match for Playing XI and Rs 7.5 lakh per match for the reserve players.

2. Coaches: Rs 25 lakh each.

3. Team India Support Staff (non-coaching): The bonuses will be equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee.

With the draw in Sydney on Monday, India won their first-ever Test series in Australia, ending a 71-year wait.

India had won the first Test in Adelaide but were blown away by the hosts in the second Test in Perth. Century in the first-innings by Cheteshwar Pujara and some spectacular bowling by pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave the visitors an unassailable 2-1 series lead, going into the final Test in Sydney.

With India dominating play in the fourth and final Test, rain came to the rescue of the hosts and saved them from what seemed another humiliating loss. But it was still enough for India to clinch the series.

It is the first time India managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Consequently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 BCCI Cricket
Highlights
  • BCCI congratulates Team India for the their historic win
  • India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia
  • Players will get bonuses equivalent to the actual match-fee payable
Poll of the day

