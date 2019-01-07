India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara Says Test Cricket Will Always Remain His Priority

Cheteshwar Pujara, who hit three centuries in four matches as India recorded a historic Test series win in Australia , was adjudged the Player of the Match and Player of the Series in Sydney on Monday. The 30-year-old scored 193 in Sydney, the 18th Test century of his career after a stellar 123 in the first Test in Adelaide and 106 in the third Test at Melbourne. With 521 runs under his belt, Pujara ended the four-match series as the highest run-scorer. India's Test specialist wants to do well in all formats of the game but said that the longest format will always remain his priority.

"I'll work hard on my game to play white-ball cricket. But Test cricket is my priority, it'll always remain my priority," Pujara said at the post-match presentation.

The century in Sydney was Pujara's fifth in Tests against Australia. This was also the first time Pujara scored more than one century in an overseas Test series.

India won their first-ever Test series in Australia by a margin of 2-1, ending a 71-year wait after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.

It is the first time India managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Consequently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

Pujara, who played a pivotal role in India's Test series win in Australia said that it is a proud moment for the team to win overseas.

"It's a great feeling for all of us. We've been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it's never easy."

"Definitely the best squad I've been a part of," Pujara added.

India reinforced their status as the world's number one team and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a historic 2-1 series win.