Neeraj Chopra made a brilliant comeback to finish second in the Zurich Diamond League on Friday with the help of a 85.71m throw. The reigning world champion did not look in great form during the first three attempts but he came back strongly with a 85.22m in his fourth attempt and his best attempt coming in the last round. Ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023, Neeraj had a special message for Rohit Sharma and Co about the game which has fans buzzing for some time now.

"I would like to say all the best to our Indian team. Just give your hundred per cent and put as much effort as you can for your country," Neeraj told Revsportz on the sidelines of the Zurich Diamond League.

The Indian team, which is yet to fit-in all the jigsaw puzzles will be hoping that their 'holy trinity' of skipper Rohit Sharma, peerless Virat Kohli and his heir apparent Shubman Gill is ready to fight fire with fire against Shaheen Afridi, Harris Rauf and the feisty Naseem Shah.

Overcast conditions and a bit of nip in the air is all that Shaheen and Naseem would need during the opening Powerplay to unsettle the Indian top three.

Especially Gill, who doesn't have a pronounced feet movement against pacers and uses his hands more with a technique that is more about beside the line of the ball rather than behind the line.

Advertisement

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

(With PTI inputs)