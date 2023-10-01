Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes that the country's star batter Shubman Gill has the potential to become the best player of this generation. Gill is surely one of the rising superstars of Indian cricket. The 24-year-old is among the best batters the Indian team has. However, it seems that Gill's own best is yet to come as his batting graph continues to rise with time. The right-handed batter was the top run-scorer during India's recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Australia.

"Shubman Gill has the potential to become the best player of this generation. The guy works hard. Since he was 19-20, his attitude has always been like that. He works four times harder than a normal guy since he was a kid. Whatever I have worked with him, he can be the player of this era," Yuvraj Singh told The Week.

"He (Gill) scored 91 in a Test match which India won. He scored two fifties as well on his first tour to Australia which I don't know how many players have done. I am sure he will score runs in Australia, South Africa as well as England," he added.

After a sensational Indian Premier League 2023 season, Gill's form saw a dip before he made a brilliant comeback. The Asia Cup 2023 saw the batter ending as the top scorer with 302 runs to his name across six matches at an average of 75.50.

The ODI series against Australia that followed saw Gill scoring 178 runs across two matches at an average of 89.

Advertisement

Gill came under scrutiny and a lot of criticism after he underperformed against West Indies, especially in the two-match Test series and five T20Is this year. However, his comeback in Asia Cup has once again put the batter in the list of key players that India will be having during the Cricket World Cup 2023.