Yashasvi Jaiswal's exchanges with Mitchell Starc became a huge talking point during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. During the first Test in Perth, Jaiswal had famously sledged Starc with a cheeky "You're coming too slow" remark after taking him on for fun. However, Starc eventually had the last laugh as he dismissed Jaiswal three times during the hotly-contest series, which Australia eventually won 3-1 to reclaim the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time after 2015.

However, Jaiswal and Starc were all smiles as they greeted each other after a thrilling IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

"Legend, how are you?" Jaiswal told Starc, who was having a chat with his former KKR teammate Nitish Rana.

"Youngster, how are you?" Starc told Jaiswal, before the two shared a hug.

"You are have fun here in Delhi?" Jaiswal asked Starc, who replied saying: "Yeah. We've only been here for 5 days."

Nothing but respect for each other.

DC edged out RR in the IPL's first Super Over of the season as Starc defended nine off the last over.

Left-arm quick Starc restricted Rajasthan to 188-4 after Delhi made 188-5, and then returned to bowl another disciplined over at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Rajasthan managed just 11 runs from their Super Over after Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag hit a boundary each before both were run out, ending the innings with a ball to spare.

Needing 12 to win, KL Rahul started with a two and then hit a four before Tristan Stubbs finished off with a six on the fourth ball from Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi, led by Axar Patel, got back to winning ways and returned to take top spot in the 10-team table with five victories and just one defeat in six matches.

RR, who have been chasing the IPL title since their inaugural triumph in 2008 under late Australia great Shane Warne, slumped to their fifth loss in seven matches.

(With AFP Inputs)